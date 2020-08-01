Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

August 1, 2020 11:16 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 11 11 11 4 9
Muncy 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .216
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .262
Hernández rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .361
Taylor ss 1 1 1 3 0 0 .269
Turner dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .257
Pederson lf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .222
Pollock cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .391
Ríos 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .300
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .118
Beaty 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 9
K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .343
a-Jay ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Vargas 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .125
S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Varsho cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .147
Walker dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .323
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
An.Young 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .238
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Locastro rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Los Angeles 000 350 030_11 11 0
Arizona 100 100 000_2 5 1

a- for K.Marte in the 8th.

E_Vargas (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3. 2B_Betts (4), Seager (3), Walker (5). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Ríos (2), off Weaver; Beaty (1), off Weaver; Pollock (2), off López; Taylor (1), off Clarke. RBIs_Ríos 2 (4), Beaty (1), Turner 2 (8), Pederson (1), Pollock 2 (4), Taylor 3 (5), Escobar (3), C.Kelly (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner 2, Beaty); Arizona 1 (Peralta). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Arizona 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Vargas.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ríos, Muncy, Beaty).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías, W, 1-0 6 5 2 2 1 5 90 2.45
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.08
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, L, 0-2 4 7 6 6 3 5 86 14.73
López 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 5.40
Clarke 3 2 3 3 1 2 46 4.05
Widener 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:49.

