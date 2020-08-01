L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|11
|11
|11
|4
|9
|
|Muncy 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Hernández rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|Taylor ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.269
|Turner dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Pederson lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.391
|Ríos 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Beaty 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|a-Jay ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Vargas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Varsho cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.147
|Walker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.323
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|An.Young 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Locastro rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|000
|350
|030_11
|11
|0
|Arizona
|100
|100
|000_2
|5
|1
a- for K.Marte in the 8th.
E_Vargas (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3. 2B_Betts (4), Seager (3), Walker (5). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Ríos (2), off Weaver; Beaty (1), off Weaver; Pollock (2), off López; Taylor (1), off Clarke. RBIs_Ríos 2 (4), Beaty (1), Turner 2 (8), Pederson (1), Pollock 2 (4), Taylor 3 (5), Escobar (3), C.Kelly (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner 2, Beaty); Arizona 1 (Peralta). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Arizona 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Vargas.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ríos, Muncy, Beaty).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 1-0
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|90
|2.45
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.08
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 0-2
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|3
|5
|86
|14.73
|López
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|5.40
|Clarke
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|46
|4.05
|Widener
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:49.
