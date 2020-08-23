Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

August 23, 2020 7:23 pm
 
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 2 7
Tapia dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Hampson cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .405
Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296
Wolters 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Fuentes 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McMahon 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .222
Rodgers 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Hilliard lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240
E.Díaz c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 11 12 11 5 2
Betts rf 5 3 3 3 0 1 .300
Seager ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .298
Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .258
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .211
Pederson dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .183
a-Pollock ph-dh 0 0 0 1 0 0 .275
Muncy 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .192
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .241
Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Smith c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .200
Colorado 001 100 001_3 9 0
Los Angeles 101 301 23x_11 12 2

a-sacrificed for Pederson in the 7th.

E_Taylor (2), Hernández (4). LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 5. HR_Story (8), off Stripling; McMahon (6), off Stripling; Hilliard (3), off Santana; Seager (7), off Senzatela; Betts (10), off Senzatela; Hernández (3), off Senzatela; Bellinger (8), off Senzatela; Smith (3), off Kinley; Muncy (7), off Goudeau; Betts (11), off Goudeau. RBIs_Story (17), McMahon (17), Hilliard (5), Seager (20), Betts 3 (24), Hernández 3 (11), Bellinger (17), Smith (9), Pollock (15), Muncy (13). SB_Betts 2 (5), Taylor (3). SF_Pollock.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia, Hampson, Story); Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP_Murphy, Hernández.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Rodgers, Murphy); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 3-1 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 1 80 3.96
Kinley 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 6.52
Pazos 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 13.50
Goudeau 1 3 3 3 2 0 27 13.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 4 6 2 2 2 2 64 5.46
González, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.80
Floro 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.69
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Santana 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 17 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0, Pazos 1-1, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:58.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia