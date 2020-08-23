L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|
|Tapia dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Hampson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.405
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Wolters 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Fuentes 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Rodgers 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|E.Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|11
|12
|11
|5
|2
|
|Betts rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.300
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Pederson dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Pollock ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.192
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.241
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Colorado
|001
|100
|001_3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|301
|23x_11
|12
|2
a-sacrificed for Pederson in the 7th.
E_Taylor (2), Hernández (4). LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 5. HR_Story (8), off Stripling; McMahon (6), off Stripling; Hilliard (3), off Santana; Seager (7), off Senzatela; Betts (10), off Senzatela; Hernández (3), off Senzatela; Bellinger (8), off Senzatela; Smith (3), off Kinley; Muncy (7), off Goudeau; Betts (11), off Goudeau. RBIs_Story (17), McMahon (17), Hilliard (5), Seager (20), Betts 3 (24), Hernández 3 (11), Bellinger (17), Smith (9), Pollock (15), Muncy (13). SB_Betts 2 (5), Taylor (3). SF_Pollock.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia, Hampson, Story); Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
GIDP_Murphy, Hernández.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Rodgers, Murphy); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|80
|3.96
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|6.52
|Pazos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|13.50
|Goudeau
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|13.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|64
|5.46
|González, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.80
|Floro
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.69
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0, Pazos 1-1, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:58.
