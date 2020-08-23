L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 2 7 Tapia dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Hampson cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .405 Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296 Wolters 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Fuentes 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .222 Rodgers 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Hilliard lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240 E.Díaz c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 11 12 11 5 2 Betts rf 5 3 3 3 0 1 .300 Seager ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .298 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .258 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .211 Pederson dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .183 a-Pollock ph-dh 0 0 0 1 0 0 .275 Muncy 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .192 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .241 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Smith c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .200

Colorado 001 100 001_3 9 0 Los Angeles 101 301 23x_11 12 2

a-sacrificed for Pederson in the 7th.

E_Taylor (2), Hernández (4). LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 5. HR_Story (8), off Stripling; McMahon (6), off Stripling; Hilliard (3), off Santana; Seager (7), off Senzatela; Betts (10), off Senzatela; Hernández (3), off Senzatela; Bellinger (8), off Senzatela; Smith (3), off Kinley; Muncy (7), off Goudeau; Betts (11), off Goudeau. RBIs_Story (17), McMahon (17), Hilliard (5), Seager (20), Betts 3 (24), Hernández 3 (11), Bellinger (17), Smith (9), Pollock (15), Muncy (13). SB_Betts 2 (5), Taylor (3). SF_Pollock.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia, Hampson, Story); Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP_Murphy, Hernández.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Rodgers, Murphy); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 3-1 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 1 80 3.96 Kinley 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 6.52 Pazos 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 13.50 Goudeau 1 3 3 3 2 0 27 13.50

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 4 6 2 2 2 2 64 5.46 González, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.80 Floro 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.69 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 Santana 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 17 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0, Pazos 1-1, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Senzatela (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:58.

