L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

August 23, 2020 7:23 pm
 
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 33 11 12 11
Tapia dh 5 0 1 0 Betts rf 5 3 3 3
Hampson cf 5 0 1 0 Seager ss 5 1 2 1
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0
Story ss 4 1 1 1 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1
Wolters 2b 0 0 0 0 Pederson dh 2 1 1 0
Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 a-Pollock ph-dh 0 0 0 1
Fuentes 1b 0 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 2 2 1
McMahon 3b 4 1 2 1 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 3
Rodgers 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0
Hilliard lf 4 1 1 1 Smith c 3 2 1 1
E.Díaz c 3 0 1 0
Colorado 001 100 001 3
Los Angeles 101 301 23x 11

E_Taylor (2), Hernández (4). DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 5. HR_Story (8), McMahon (6), Hilliard (3), Seager (7), Betts 2 (11), Hernández (3), Bellinger (8), Smith (3), Muncy (7). SB_Betts 2 (5), Taylor (3). SF_Pollock (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela, L, 3-1 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 1
Kinley 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Pazos 1 0 0 0 2 0
Goudeau 1 3 3 3 2 0
Los Angeles
Stripling 4 6 2 2 2 2
González, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Floro 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2

Kolarek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Senzatela (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:58.

The Associated Press

