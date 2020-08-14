Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

August 14, 2020 12:38 am
 
< a min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 6
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Garcia 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Crnenworth 3b-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325
Pham dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .219
Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Grisham cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Myers rf-1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .284
Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Olivares cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Mateo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 13 11 4 6
Betts rf 4 4 4 5 0 0 .319
Seager dh 4 1 1 2 1 0 .333
Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Ríos 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .165
Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Pollock cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .286
Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .169
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Taylor ss 4 3 3 0 0 0 .288
Barnes c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .226
San Diego 200 000 000_2 6 2
Los Angeles 321 320 00x_11 13 0

E_Olivares (1), Profar (2). LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Garcia (3), Taylor 2 (2), Pollock (5). HR_Pham (2), off Urías; Hosmer (2), off Urías; Seager (4), off Paddack; Pollock (5), off Paddack; Betts (5), off Paddack; Barnes (1), off Perdomo; Betts 2 (7), off Perdomo. RBIs_Pham (9), Hosmer (9), Seager 2 (9), Pollock 2 (11), Betts 5 (15), Barnes 2 (6). CS_Pollock (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Seager). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack L,2-2 3 6 6 6 1 1 52 4.91
Perdomo 2 5 5 3 2 2 53 7.88
Patiño 2 2 0 0 1 2 34 7.94
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.29
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías W,2-0 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 3 86 2.53
Santana 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.89
McGee 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP_Paddack (Betts).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:45.

