L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 1 6 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Garcia 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Crnenworth 3b-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325 Pham dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .219 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Grisham cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Myers rf-1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .284 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Olivares cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .129 Mateo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 11 13 11 4 6 Betts rf 4 4 4 5 0 0 .319 Seager dh 4 1 1 2 1 0 .333 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Ríos 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .165 Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Pollock cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .286 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .169 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Taylor ss 4 3 3 0 0 0 .288 Barnes c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .226

San Diego 200 000 000_2 6 2 Los Angeles 321 320 00x_11 13 0

E_Olivares (1), Profar (2). LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Garcia (3), Taylor 2 (2), Pollock (5). HR_Pham (2), off Urías; Hosmer (2), off Urías; Seager (4), off Paddack; Pollock (5), off Paddack; Betts (5), off Paddack; Barnes (1), off Perdomo; Betts 2 (7), off Perdomo. RBIs_Pham (9), Hosmer (9), Seager 2 (9), Pollock 2 (11), Betts 5 (15), Barnes 2 (6). CS_Pollock (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Seager). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack L,2-2 3 6 6 6 1 1 52 4.91 Perdomo 2 5 5 3 2 2 53 7.88 Patiño 2 2 0 0 1 2 34 7.94 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.29

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías W,2-0 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 3 86 2.53 Santana 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.89 McGee 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00 Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP_Paddack (Betts).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:45.

