L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Garcia 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Crnenworth 3b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Myers rf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Olivares cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Mateo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|11
|4
|6
|
|Betts rf
|4
|4
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.319
|Seager dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ríos 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.165
|Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.169
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Taylor ss
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|San Diego
|200
|000
|000_2
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|321
|320
|00x_11
|13
|0
E_Olivares (1), Profar (2). LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Garcia (3), Taylor 2 (2), Pollock (5). HR_Pham (2), off Urías; Hosmer (2), off Urías; Seager (4), off Paddack; Pollock (5), off Paddack; Betts (5), off Paddack; Barnes (1), off Perdomo; Betts 2 (7), off Perdomo. RBIs_Pham (9), Hosmer (9), Seager 2 (9), Pollock 2 (11), Betts 5 (15), Barnes 2 (6). CS_Pollock (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Seager). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Los Angeles 4 for 9.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack L,2-2
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|1
|52
|4.91
|Perdomo
|2
|
|5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|53
|7.88
|Patiño
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|7.94
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.29
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías W,2-0
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|86
|2.53
|Santana
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.89
|McGee
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
|Floro
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP_Paddack (Betts).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:45.
