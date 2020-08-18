L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|9
|13
|8
|2
|8
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Moore rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lewis cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.345
|K.Seager 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.310
|Nola c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|White 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.139
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|11
|13
|10
|6
|7
|Betts dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.319
|C.Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.306
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.181
|Pollock lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Muncy 2b-1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.176
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Beaty 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Hernández ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Seattle
|205
|100
|010_9
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|150
|000
|50x_11
|13
|1
a-struck out for Beaty in the 6th.
E_Pollock (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. HR_Lewis (5), off Stripling; K.Seager (4), off Stripling; White (3), off Stripling; White (4), off Báez; Betts (9), off Dunn; C.Seager (6), off Dunn; Hernández (2), off Magill. RBIs_Nola (9), Lewis 2 (17), K.Seager 2 (21), White 3 (9), Betts 2 (21), Beaty (3), C.Seager 3 (16), Pollock (13), Muncy (11), Hernández 2 (8). SB_K.Seager (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Nola, Vogelbach 2); Los Angeles 2 (C.Seager, Betts). RISP_Seattle 3 for 9; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Pederson, Pollock.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, White; K.Seager, Long Jr., White).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|2
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|43
|7.80
|Misiewicz
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.15
|Williams, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.15
|Guilbeau, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.23
|Magill, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|34
|5.19
|Lail
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3
|8
|7
|6
|0
|2
|69
|5.61
|Floro
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|0.93
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Ferguson, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.96
|Báez, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.48
|Jansen, S, 7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.87
HBP_Dunn (Beaty). WP_Stripling.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:32. A_0 (56,000).
