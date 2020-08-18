Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

August 18, 2020 1:27 am
 
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 9 13 8 2 8
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Moore rf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .292
Lewis cf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .345
K.Seager 3b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .310
Nola c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .283
Vogelbach dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .098
White 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .139
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 11 13 10 6 7
Betts dh 5 2 2 2 0 1 .319
C.Seager ss 4 2 2 3 1 0 .306
Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287
Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .181
Pollock lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .300
Muncy 2b-1b 1 1 0 1 3 0 .176
Pederson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .159
Beaty 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240
a-Hernández ph-2b 2 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Barnes c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .273
Seattle 205 100 010_9 13 0
Los Angeles 150 000 50x_11 13 1

a-struck out for Beaty in the 6th.

E_Pollock (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. HR_Lewis (5), off Stripling; K.Seager (4), off Stripling; White (3), off Stripling; White (4), off Báez; Betts (9), off Dunn; C.Seager (6), off Dunn; Hernández (2), off Magill. RBIs_Nola (9), Lewis 2 (17), K.Seager 2 (21), White 3 (9), Betts 2 (21), Beaty (3), C.Seager 3 (16), Pollock (13), Muncy (11), Hernández 2 (8). SB_K.Seager (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Nola, Vogelbach 2); Los Angeles 2 (C.Seager, Betts). RISP_Seattle 3 for 9; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Pederson, Pollock.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, White; K.Seager, Long Jr., White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn 2 5 6 6 1 1 43 7.80
Misiewicz 2 2 0 0 0 2 29 4.15
Williams, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.15
Guilbeau, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 1.23
Magill, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 5 5 2 0 34 5.19
Lail 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 30 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 3 8 7 6 0 2 69 5.61
Floro 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 0.93
Kolarek 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 0.00
Ferguson, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.96
Báez, H, 4 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.48
Jansen, S, 7-7 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 0.87

HBP_Dunn (Beaty). WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:32. A_0 (56,000).

