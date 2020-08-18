L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 1 2 6 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Moore rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Lewis cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .344 K.Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .094 a-Lopes ph-dh 2 0 0 1 0 0 .231 White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .134 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .119

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 6 2 2 11 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 C.Seager ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .316 Turner 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .289 Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Barnes c 2 2 2 0 1 0 .304

Seattle 000 000 100_1 3 0 Los Angeles 000 001 01x_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E_Turner (4). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_K.Seager (8), C.Seager (5). RBIs_Lopes (5), Turner (17), C.Seager (17). SB_Gordon (1), Lewis (2), Crawford (4), Barnes (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Nola, Long Jr., Lewis); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Pollock). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lopes, Turner, C.Seager. GIDP_Muncy.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 7 5 1 1 0 9 102 3.34 Altavilla, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 2 2 29 7.27

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 6 2 0 0 0 3 84 0.00 McGee, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 1.00 Alexander, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.08 Treinen, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.82

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-1, Treinen 1-0. HBP_Gonsolin (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:38.

