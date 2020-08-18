L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Moore rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Lewis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.344
|K.Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|a-Lopes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.134
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|2
|11
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|C.Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Barnes c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|01x_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 7th.
E_Turner (4). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_K.Seager (8), C.Seager (5). RBIs_Lopes (5), Turner (17), C.Seager (17). SB_Gordon (1), Lewis (2), Crawford (4), Barnes (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Nola, Long Jr., Lewis); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Pollock). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lopes, Turner, C.Seager. GIDP_Muncy.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|9
|102
|3.34
|Altavilla, L, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|7.27
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|84
|0.00
|McGee, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|1.00
|Alexander, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.08
|Treinen, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-1, Treinen 1-0. HBP_Gonsolin (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:38.
