...

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

August 18, 2020 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 2 6
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Moore rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Lewis cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .344
K.Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .094
a-Lopes ph-dh 2 0 0 1 0 0 .231
White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .134
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .119
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 6 2 2 11
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
C.Seager ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .316
Turner 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .289
Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Barnes c 2 2 2 0 1 0 .304
Seattle 000 000 100_1 3 0
Los Angeles 000 001 01x_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E_Turner (4). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_K.Seager (8), C.Seager (5). RBIs_Lopes (5), Turner (17), C.Seager (17). SB_Gordon (1), Lewis (2), Crawford (4), Barnes (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Nola, Long Jr., Lewis); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Pollock). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lopes, Turner, C.Seager. GIDP_Muncy.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 7 5 1 1 0 9 102 3.34
Altavilla, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 2 2 29 7.27
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin 6 2 0 0 0 3 84 0.00
McGee, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 1.00
Alexander, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.08
Treinen, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.82

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-1, Treinen 1-0. HBP_Gonsolin (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:38.

