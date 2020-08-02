L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|0
|9
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Ríos ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Muncy 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.150
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Hernández 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Escobar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.132
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.065
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|000_3
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-lined out for Betts in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Betts (5). HR_Bellinger (1), off M.Kelly; Betts (2), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (4), Betts (6). SB_S.Marte (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Hernández, Taylor); Arizona 3 (Calhoun 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Escobar.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|81
|0.00
|Báez H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.59
|Alexander H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Jansen S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly L,1-1
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|90
|2.63
|Chafin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|12.00
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
HBP_Jansen (S.Marte).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:56.
