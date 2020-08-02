L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 0 9 Betts rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Ríos ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Muncy 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .282 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .150 Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .370 Pederson dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Hernández 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 0 12 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Escobar dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .132 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Vargas 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .158 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .065

Los Angeles 200 010 000_3 9 0 Arizona 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-lined out for Betts in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Betts (5). HR_Bellinger (1), off M.Kelly; Betts (2), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (4), Betts (6). SB_S.Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Hernández, Taylor); Arizona 3 (Calhoun 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Escobar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw W,1-0 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 6 81 0.00 Báez H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 1.59 Alexander H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.00 Jansen S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly L,1-1 6 9 3 3 0 4 90 2.63 Chafin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 12.00 Crichton 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

HBP_Jansen (S.Marte).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:56.

