L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|14
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Kemp dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Hilliard cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|b-Hampson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Butera c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Rodgers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|E.Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|3
|1
|
|Pederson rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|a-Hernández ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bellinger dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.206
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Beaty 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Taylor lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|301
|00x_5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Pederson in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Hilliard in the 8th. c-struck out for Butera in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pederson (1), Bellinger (3), Pollock (6), Seager (6), Taylor (4). RBIs_Story (16), Bellinger (15), Beaty (5), Seager 2 (19), Barnes (7). SB_Story (5). SF_Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado); Los Angeles 5 (Pollock, Seager, Turner, Beaty). RISP_Colorado 1 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Pollock. GIDP_Pollock, Muncy.
DP_Colorado 2 (Murphy, Arenado, Murphy; Story, McMahon, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 1-3
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|74
|6.23
|Hoffman
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|5.25
|Diehl
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|8.31
|J.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.70
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|11
|92
|4.32
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.87
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.79
Inherited runners-scored_Hoffman 1-0. HBP_Gray (Pederson). WP_Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:35.
