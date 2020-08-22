L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 0 14 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Story ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .290 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .417 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Kemp dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Hilliard cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .233 b-Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Butera c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .200 c-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 E.Díaz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 10 5 3 1 Pederson rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .174 a-Hernández ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Seager ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .294 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Bellinger dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .206 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .172 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Beaty 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Taylor lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .265 Barnes c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .288

Colorado 000 001 000_1 4 0 Los Angeles 100 301 00x_5 10 0

a-grounded out for Pederson in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Hilliard in the 8th. c-struck out for Butera in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pederson (1), Bellinger (3), Pollock (6), Seager (6), Taylor (4). RBIs_Story (16), Bellinger (15), Beaty (5), Seager 2 (19), Barnes (7). SB_Story (5). SF_Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado); Los Angeles 5 (Pollock, Seager, Turner, Beaty). RISP_Colorado 1 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Pollock. GIDP_Pollock, Muncy.

DP_Colorado 2 (Murphy, Arenado, Murphy; Story, McMahon, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 1-3 3 2-3 7 4 4 2 0 74 6.23 Hoffman 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 22 5.25 Diehl 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 8.31 J.Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.70

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 1-0 6 4 1 1 0 11 92 4.32 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.87 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.79

Inherited runners-scored_Hoffman 1-0. HBP_Gray (Pederson). WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:35.

