L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

August 22, 2020 12:30 am
 
< a min read
      
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 10 5
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Pederson rf 2 1 1 0
Story ss 4 0 1 1 a-Hernández ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 2
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0
Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 Bellinger dh 3 0 2 1
Kemp dh 3 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0
Hilliard cf 2 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 3 1 1 1
b-Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 2 2 0
Butera c 2 1 1 0 Barnes c 3 0 0 1
c-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0
E.Díaz c 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 001 000 1
Los Angeles 100 301 00x 5

DP_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Colorado 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pederson (1), Bellinger (3), Pollock (6), Seager (6), Taylor (4). SB_Story (5). SF_Barnes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray, L, 1-3 3 2-3 7 4 4 2 0
Hoffman 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Diehl 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
J.Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Buehler, W, 1-0 6 4 1 1 0 11
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Gray (Pederson). WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:35.

