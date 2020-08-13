Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

August 13, 2020 12:48 am
 
< a min read
      
San Diego Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 31 6 8 6
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0
Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Bellinger dh 4 1 1 1
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 1 2 3
Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0
France ph 0 0 0 0 Pollock cf 2 1 0 0
Myers rf 2 0 1 0 Taylor ss 3 1 1 0
Garcia dh 3 0 0 0 Ríos 1b 3 0 2 1
Olivares ph 1 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0
Mejía c 2 0 0 0 Smith c 1 0 0 0
Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes c 2 1 1 1
Hedges c 1 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 0 1 0
San Diego 000 000 000 0
Los Angeles 000 020 04x 6

E_Profar (1). DP_San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Grisham (3), Bellinger (2). HR_Turner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Davies L,2-2 7 4 2 2 2 5
Stammen 1 4 4 4 0 1
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 8
Treinen W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Báez H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0
Graterol H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alexander 0 2 0 0 1 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2

Báez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:52.

