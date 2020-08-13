L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

San Diego Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 31 6 8 6 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Bellinger dh 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 1 2 3 Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 France ph 0 0 0 0 Pollock cf 2 1 0 0 Myers rf 2 0 1 0 Taylor ss 3 1 1 0 Garcia dh 3 0 0 0 Ríos 1b 3 0 2 1 Olivares ph 1 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 Mejía c 2 0 0 0 Smith c 1 0 0 0 Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes c 2 1 1 1 Hedges c 1 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 1 0

San Diego 000 000 000 — 0 Los Angeles 000 020 04x — 6

E_Profar (1). DP_San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Grisham (3), Bellinger (2). HR_Turner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Davies L,2-2 7 4 2 2 2 5 Stammen 1 4 4 4 0 1

Los Angeles Gonsolin 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 8 Treinen W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Báez H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0 Graterol H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Alexander 0 2 0 0 1 0 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2

Báez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

Advertisement

T_2:52.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.