L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 4 14 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217 Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333 France ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Myers rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .266 Garcia dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Olivares ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Mejía c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097 Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .173

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 8 6 2 6 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Betts rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Bellinger dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .171 Turner 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .264 Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Pollock cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .269 Taylor ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Ríos 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .273 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Smith c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Barnes c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .179

San Diego 000 000 000_0 6 1 Los Angeles 000 020 04x_6 8 0

a-grounded out for Mejía in the 7th. b-walked for Cronenworth in the 9th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Profar (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Grisham (3), Bellinger (2). HR_Turner (2), off Stammen. RBIs_Ríos (6), Barnes (4), Bellinger (7), Turner 3 (15).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Machado, Profar); Los Angeles 0. RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 4.

GIDP_Tatis Jr., Smith, Bellinger.

DP_San Diego 2 (Machado, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth; Machado, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Muncy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies L,2-2 7 4 2 2 2 5 87 2.78 Stammen 1 4 4 4 0 1 18 7.88

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 8 82 0.00 Treinen W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Báez H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 1.04 Graterol H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.70 Alexander 0 2 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.12

Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-0, Graterol 1-0, Jansen 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:52.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.