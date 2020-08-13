L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|4
|14
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|France ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Olivares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Mejía c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|2
|6
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bellinger dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|Muncy 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Pollock cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Ríos 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|04x_6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Mejía in the 7th. b-walked for Cronenworth in the 9th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Profar (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Grisham (3), Bellinger (2). HR_Turner (2), off Stammen. RBIs_Ríos (6), Barnes (4), Bellinger (7), Turner 3 (15).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Machado, Profar); Los Angeles 0. RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 4.
GIDP_Tatis Jr., Smith, Bellinger.
DP_San Diego 2 (Machado, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth; Machado, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Muncy).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies L,2-2
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|87
|2.78
|Stammen
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|18
|7.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|82
|0.00
|Treinen W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Báez H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|1.04
|Graterol H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.70
|Alexander
|0
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.12
Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-0, Graterol 1-0, Jansen 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:52.
