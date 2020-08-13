Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

August 13, 2020 12:48 am
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 4 14
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217
Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
France ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Myers rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .266
Garcia dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Olivares ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Mejía c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097
Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .173
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 2 6
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Bellinger dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .171
Turner 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .264
Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Pollock cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .269
Taylor ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Ríos 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .273
Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Smith c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Barnes c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .179
San Diego 000 000 000_0 6 1
Los Angeles 000 020 04x_6 8 0

a-grounded out for Mejía in the 7th. b-walked for Cronenworth in the 9th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Profar (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Grisham (3), Bellinger (2). HR_Turner (2), off Stammen. RBIs_Ríos (6), Barnes (4), Bellinger (7), Turner 3 (15).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Machado, Profar); Los Angeles 0. RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 4.

GIDP_Tatis Jr., Smith, Bellinger.

DP_San Diego 2 (Machado, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth; Machado, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Muncy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies L,2-2 7 4 2 2 2 5 87 2.78
Stammen 1 4 4 4 0 1 18 7.88
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 8 82 0.00
Treinen W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00
Báez H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 1.04
Graterol H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.70
Alexander 0 2 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.12

Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-0, Graterol 1-0, Jansen 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:52.

