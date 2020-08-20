L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|4
|5
|7
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.192
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Beaty dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|1
|14
|
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.351
|K.Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Lopes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Bishop cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Odom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Los Angeles
|004
|010
|010_6
|7
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|0
E_Hernández (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Beaty (1), Hernández (4), Haggerty (1). HR_Bellinger (6), off Newsome; K.Seager (5), off Kershaw. RBIs_Beaty (4), Pollock (14), Bellinger 2 (14), K.Seager (22). SB_Betts (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Muncy, Beaty); Seattle 3 (Moore, Bishop, Lewis). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 7; Seattle 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Turner, Lopes.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw W,3-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|96
|2.25
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.90
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|89
|6.30
|Guilbeau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.17
|Newsome
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|45
|3.00
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 3-1. WP_Guilbeau. PB_Odom (2).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:42.
