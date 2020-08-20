Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

August 20, 2020 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 4 5 7
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .294
Pollock lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .276
Bellinger cf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .192
Taylor ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .168
Hernández 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Barnes c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .306
Beaty dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .241
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 4 1 1 14
Haggerty lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Moore ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Lewis dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .351
K.Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Nola 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Lopes rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Odom c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Los Angeles 004 010 010_6 7 1
Seattle 000 100 000_1 4 0

E_Hernández (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Beaty (1), Hernández (4), Haggerty (1). HR_Bellinger (6), off Newsome; K.Seager (5), off Kershaw. RBIs_Beaty (4), Pollock (14), Bellinger 2 (14), K.Seager (22). SB_Betts (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Muncy, Beaty); Seattle 3 (Moore, Bishop, Lewis). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 7; Seattle 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Turner, Lopes.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw W,3-1 7 4 1 1 1 11 96 2.25
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.90
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi L,0-2 4 2-3 4 5 5 4 5 89 6.30
Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 1.17
Newsome 3 3 1 1 0 1 45 3.00
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.27

Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 3-1. WP_Guilbeau. PB_Odom (2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:42.

