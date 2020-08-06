L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|3
|2
|5
|
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Betts rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profar 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|020
|023
|000
|—
|7
|San Diego
|000
|022
|011
|—
|6
E_Hernández (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 7. 2B_Turner (5), Hernández (1), Cronenworth (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Pederson 2 (3), Tatis Jr. (4), Myers (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling W,3-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|McGee H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ferguson H,3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jansen S,4-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards L,0-1
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Patiño
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:11.
