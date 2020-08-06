L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 35 6 9 6 Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 2 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 5 0 1 1 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 0 Taylor lf 4 2 2 0 Myers rf 4 2 2 1 Pederson rf 3 3 2 5 Garcia dh 3 0 1 2 Betts rf 0 0 0 0 Almonte ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Smith c 3 1 1 1 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 France ph 1 0 0 0 Mejía c 1 0 0 0 Profar 2b 2 1 0 0

Los Angeles 020 023 000 — 7 San Diego 000 022 011 — 6

E_Hernández (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 7. 2B_Turner (5), Hernández (1), Cronenworth (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Pederson 2 (3), Tatis Jr. (4), Myers (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Stripling W,3-0 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 McGee H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen H,3 1 0 0 0 2 1 Ferguson H,3 1 1 1 1 0 2 Jansen S,4-4 1 2 1 1 1 1

San Diego Richards L,0-1 5 5 4 4 1 4 Patiño 2 3 3 3 0 2 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:11.

