Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

August 6, 2020 12:39 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 35 6 9 6
Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 2
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 5 0 1 1
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 0
Taylor lf 4 2 2 0 Myers rf 4 2 2 1
Pederson rf 3 3 2 5 Garcia dh 3 0 1 2
Betts rf 0 0 0 0 Almonte ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Smith c 3 1 1 1 Hedges c 2 0 1 0
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 France ph 1 0 0 0
Mejía c 1 0 0 0
Profar 2b 2 1 0 0
Los Angeles 020 023 000 7
San Diego 000 022 011 6

E_Hernández (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 7. 2B_Turner (5), Hernández (1), Cronenworth (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Pederson 2 (3), Tatis Jr. (4), Myers (4). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling W,3-0 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 7
McGee H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen H,3 1 0 0 0 2 1
Ferguson H,3 1 1 1 1 0 2
Jansen S,4-4 1 2 1 1 1 1
San Diego
Richards L,0-1 5 5 4 4 1 4
Patiño 2 3 3 3 0 2
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:11.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Department turns 71 years old