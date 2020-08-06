Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

August 6, 2020 8:11 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 8 7 2 7
Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .170
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .347
Taylor lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .256
Pederson rf 3 3 2 5 1 1 .258
Betts rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .182
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 9 6 5 12
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .294
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .271
Pham lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .318
Myers rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .302
Garcia dh 3 0 1 2 0 2 .316
b-Almonte ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Hedges c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100
a-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Mejía c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .095
Profar 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .081
Los Angeles 020 023 000_7 8 1
San Diego 000 022 011_6 9 0

a-struck out for Hedges in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Hernández (1). LOB_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 7. 2B_Turner (5), Hernández (1), Cronenworth (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Pederson (2), off Richards; Pederson (3), off Patiño; Tatis Jr. (4), off Stripling; Myers (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Pederson 5 (7), Smith (6), Hernández (6), Tatis Jr. 2 (13), Garcia 2 (6), Myers (10), Pham (8). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Turner); San Diego 5 (Machado 2, Myers, France). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; San Diego 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Pham. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Smith, Taylor); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Profar, Cronenworth).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling, W, 3-0 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 92 4.00
McGee, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Treinen, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 1 29 0.00
Ferguson, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 1.80
Jansen, S, 4-4 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 1.50
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 0-1 5 5 4 4 1 4 89 4.60
Patiño 2 3 3 3 0 2 32 13.50
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.38
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 9.64

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0. PB_Smith (1), Hedges (3).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:11.

