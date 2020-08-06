L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 8 7 2 7 Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .347 Taylor lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .256 Pederson rf 3 3 2 5 1 1 .258 Betts rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .182 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 5 12 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .294 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Pham lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .318 Myers rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .302 Garcia dh 3 0 1 2 0 2 .316 b-Almonte ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100 a-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Mejía c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .095 Profar 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .081

Los Angeles 020 023 000_7 8 1 San Diego 000 022 011_6 9 0

a-struck out for Hedges in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Hernández (1). LOB_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 7. 2B_Turner (5), Hernández (1), Cronenworth (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Pederson (2), off Richards; Pederson (3), off Patiño; Tatis Jr. (4), off Stripling; Myers (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Pederson 5 (7), Smith (6), Hernández (6), Tatis Jr. 2 (13), Garcia 2 (6), Myers (10), Pham (8). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Turner); San Diego 5 (Machado 2, Myers, France). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; San Diego 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Pham. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Smith, Taylor); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Profar, Cronenworth).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, W, 3-0 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 92 4.00 McGee, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Treinen, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 1 29 0.00 Ferguson, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 1.80 Jansen, S, 4-4 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 1.50

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 0-1 5 5 4 4 1 4 89 4.60 Patiño 2 3 3 3 0 2 32 13.50 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.38 Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 9.64

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0. PB_Smith (1), Hedges (3).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.