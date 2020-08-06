L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|2
|7
|
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Pederson rf
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.258
|Betts rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.182
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|5
|12
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.316
|b-Almonte ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|a-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mejía c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Profar 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.081
|Los Angeles
|020
|023
|000_7
|8
|1
|San Diego
|000
|022
|011_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Hedges in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 8th.
E_Hernández (1). LOB_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 7. 2B_Turner (5), Hernández (1), Cronenworth (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Pederson (2), off Richards; Pederson (3), off Patiño; Tatis Jr. (4), off Stripling; Myers (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Pederson 5 (7), Smith (6), Hernández (6), Tatis Jr. 2 (13), Garcia 2 (6), Myers (10), Pham (8). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Turner); San Diego 5 (Machado 2, Myers, France). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; San Diego 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Muncy, Pham. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Hernández.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Smith, Taylor); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Profar, Cronenworth).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 3-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|92
|4.00
|McGee, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Treinen, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|0.00
|Ferguson, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|1.80
|Jansen, S, 4-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|1.50
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 0-1
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|89
|4.60
|Patiño
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|32
|13.50
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.38
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|9.64
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0. PB_Smith (1), Hedges (3).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:11.
