L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 2 10 Slater rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .292 Dickerson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .314 Solano 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .447 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Flores dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .320 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Tromp c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .318 Dubón ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Sandoval ph-ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 9 7 4 7 Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Pollock ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .306 Bellinger cf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .175 Turner dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .245 Seager ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .340 Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Muncy 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .182 Taylor 2b-ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Ríos 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Smith c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .231

San Francisco 001 001 000_2 8 1 Los Angeles 002 310 010_7 9 0

a-lined out for Dubón in the 7th. b-lined out for Sandoval in the 7th. c-struck out for Slater in the 7th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

E_Ruf (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Yastrzemski (5), Flores (2), Betts (6). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Flores (3), off Santana; Betts (3), off Samardzija; Muncy (4), off Samardzija; Smith (2), off Samardzija; Ríos (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Solano (14), Flores (8), Betts (7), Turner (9), Muncy (5), Smith 2 (8), Taylor (7), Ríos (5). SB_Slater (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Dubón, Yastrzemski 2, Belt); Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Ríos, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 10.

GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ríos, Hernández, Muncy).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija L,0-2 4 7 6 5 2 3 90 9.88 Selman 2 0 0 0 1 3 35 1.80 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 5.06 Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 5.68

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías 4 3 1 1 2 2 78 2.40 Floro W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Santana 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 22 4.05 Alexander H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Selman 3-1, Alexander 2-0. HBP_Samardzija 2 (Turner,Hernández). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.

T_3:16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.