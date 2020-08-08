L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|
|Slater rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Dickerson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.447
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Dubón ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Sandoval ph-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|4
|7
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Pollock ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Turner dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Seager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Taylor 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Ríos 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|000_2
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|310
|010_7
|9
|0
a-lined out for Dubón in the 7th. b-lined out for Sandoval in the 7th. c-struck out for Slater in the 7th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.
E_Ruf (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Yastrzemski (5), Flores (2), Betts (6). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Flores (3), off Santana; Betts (3), off Samardzija; Muncy (4), off Samardzija; Smith (2), off Samardzija; Ríos (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Solano (14), Flores (8), Betts (7), Turner (9), Muncy (5), Smith 2 (8), Taylor (7), Ríos (5). SB_Slater (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Dubón, Yastrzemski 2, Belt); Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Ríos, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 10.
GIDP_Longoria.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ríos, Hernández, Muncy).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija L,0-2
|4
|
|7
|6
|5
|2
|3
|90
|9.88
|Selman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|1.80
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.06
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.68
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|78
|2.40
|Floro W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.05
|Alexander H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Selman 3-1, Alexander 2-0. HBP_Samardzija 2 (Turner,Hernández). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.
T_3:16.
