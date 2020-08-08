Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

August 8, 2020 1:20 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 7 9 7
Slater rf 2 0 1 0 Pederson lf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Pollock ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 1
Solano 2b 4 0 1 1 Bellinger cf 4 2 1 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Turner dh 2 0 1 1
Flores dh 4 1 2 1 Seager ss 1 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0
Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 1 1
Tromp c 4 0 2 0 Taylor 2b-ss 4 1 1 1
Dubón ss 2 0 0 0 Ríos 3b 4 1 1 1
Sandoval ph-ph 1 0 0 0 Smith c 4 1 2 2
Crawford ss 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 001 001 000 2
Los Angeles 002 310 010 7

E_Ruf (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Yastrzemski (5), Flores (2), Betts (6). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Flores (3), Betts (3), Muncy (4), Smith (2), Ríos (3). SB_Slater (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija L,0-2 4 7 6 5 2 3
Selman 2 0 0 0 1 3
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0
Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Urías 4 3 1 1 2 2
Floro W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Santana 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Alexander H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2

Samardzija pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Samardzija 2 (Turner,Hernández). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.

T_3:16.

