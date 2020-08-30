Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

August 30, 2020 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 32 2 7 1
Betts dh 3 0 2 2 Choo lf 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 5 1 2 2 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 3 1 1 0 Trevino dh 3 0 0 0
Bellinger 1b-cf 4 1 1 2 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0
Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0
Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 0
K.Hrnández ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Taveras cf 4 1 2 0
Taylor lf 4 1 1 0 Mathis c 3 0 2 1
Smith c 3 3 1 1
Lux 2b 4 0 2 0
Los Angeles 112 101 010 7
Texas 001 100 000 2

E_Santana (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Lux (1). HR_Seager (9), Smith (4), Bellinger (10). SB_Bellinger (3). SF_Betts (1), Mathis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 3 3 1 1 3 5
González 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Floro 1 2 0 0 0 1
Alexander W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Santana 2 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Gibson L,1-4 5 5 5 5 4 8
Goody 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Rodríguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
García 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Herget 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Gibson (Muncy), González (Trevino). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:40.

The Associated Press

