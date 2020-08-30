Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

August 30, 2020 6:32 pm
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 11 7 6 14
Betts dh 3 0 2 2 1 1 .298
Seager ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .311
Muncy 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .202
Bellinger 1b-cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .225
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
K.Hrnández ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .215
Taylor lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .250
Smith c 3 3 1 1 2 1 .208
Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .182
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 1 3 8
Choo lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .218
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Trevino dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .455
Taveras cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Mathis c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Los Angeles 112 101 010_7 11 1
Texas 001 100 000_2 7 0

a-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. b-struck out for Pollock in the 9th.

E_Santana (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Lux (1). HR_Seager (9), off Gibson; Smith (4), off Gibson; Bellinger (10), off Gibson. RBIs_Seager 2 (25), Smith (11), Bellinger 2 (22), Betts 2 (26), Mathis (4). SB_Bellinger (3). CS_Choo (2), Betts (1). SF_Betts, Mathis.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pollock, Seager 2, Pederson, Muncy, Smith); Texas 4 (Frazier, Choo 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bellinger. LIDP_Guzmán.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Lux, Smith; Lux, Seager, Lux); Texas 1 (Mathis, Kiner-Falefa, Mathis).

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin 3 3 1 1 3 5 62 0.51
González 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 27 2.00
Floro 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.57
Alexander W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.54
Santana 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 5.62
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson L,1-4 5 5 5 5 4 8 102 6.16
Goody 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 4.76
Rodríguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 2.45
García 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 23 5.40
Herget 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 26 3.97

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Alexander 2-0, Rodríguez 1-0, Herget 2-0. HBP_Gibson (Muncy), González (Trevino). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:40.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired