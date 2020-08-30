L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 11 7 6 14 Betts dh 3 0 2 2 1 1 .298 Seager ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .311 Muncy 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .202 Bellinger 1b-cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .225 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 K.Hrnández ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Taylor lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .250 Smith c 3 3 1 1 2 1 .208 Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .182

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 1 3 8 Choo lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .218 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Trevino dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .455 Taveras cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Mathis c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250

Los Angeles 112 101 010_7 11 1 Texas 001 100 000_2 7 0

a-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. b-struck out for Pollock in the 9th.

E_Santana (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Lux (1). HR_Seager (9), off Gibson; Smith (4), off Gibson; Bellinger (10), off Gibson. RBIs_Seager 2 (25), Smith (11), Bellinger 2 (22), Betts 2 (26), Mathis (4). SB_Bellinger (3). CS_Choo (2), Betts (1). SF_Betts, Mathis.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pollock, Seager 2, Pederson, Muncy, Smith); Texas 4 (Frazier, Choo 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bellinger. LIDP_Guzmán.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Lux, Smith; Lux, Seager, Lux); Texas 1 (Mathis, Kiner-Falefa, Mathis).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 3 3 1 1 3 5 62 0.51 González 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 27 2.00 Floro 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.57 Alexander W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.54 Santana 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 5.62

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson L,1-4 5 5 5 5 4 8 102 6.16 Goody 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 4.76 Rodríguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 2.45 García 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 23 5.40 Herget 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 26 3.97

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Alexander 2-0, Rodríguez 1-0, Herget 2-0. HBP_Gibson (Muncy), González (Trevino). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:40.

