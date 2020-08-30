L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|6
|14
|
|Betts dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.298
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.225
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Beaty ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|K.Hrnández ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Smith c
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.208
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|3
|8
|
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Trevino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Los Angeles
|112
|101
|010_7
|11
|1
|Texas
|001
|100
|000_2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. b-struck out for Pollock in the 9th.
E_Santana (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Lux (1). HR_Seager (9), off Gibson; Smith (4), off Gibson; Bellinger (10), off Gibson. RBIs_Seager 2 (25), Smith (11), Bellinger 2 (22), Betts 2 (26), Mathis (4). SB_Bellinger (3). CS_Choo (2), Betts (1). SF_Betts, Mathis.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pollock, Seager 2, Pederson, Muncy, Smith); Texas 4 (Frazier, Choo 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bellinger. LIDP_Guzmán.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Lux, Smith; Lux, Seager, Lux); Texas 1 (Mathis, Kiner-Falefa, Mathis).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|62
|0.51
|González
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.00
|Floro
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.57
|Alexander W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.54
|Santana
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|5.62
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson L,1-4
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|4
|8
|102
|6.16
|Goody
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.76
|Rodríguez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.45
|García
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|5.40
|Herget
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.97
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Alexander 2-0, Rodríguez 1-0, Herget 2-0. HBP_Gibson (Muncy), González (Trevino). WP_Gonsolin.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:40.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.