L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

August 29, 2020 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 8 6 Totals 32 4 8 3
Betts rf 2 1 1 0 Choo lf 4 0 0 1
Seager ss 5 1 1 0 Solak 2b 5 0 1 0
Muncy 3b 4 2 2 4 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 3 1 1 2 Gallo rf 3 0 1 0
Pederson dh 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0
Taylor ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0
Beaty 1b 5 1 1 0 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0
Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 3 3 1
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 1 1 1
Barnes c 2 1 0 0
Los Angeles 012 010 300 7
Texas 002 010 100 4

E_Seager (4), Choo (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 7. 2B_Pollock (8), Muncy (3), Betts (8), Guzmán (1). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Bellinger (9), Muncy (9), Guzmán (1), Taveras (1). SB_Seager (1), Betts (6), Barnes (2). SF_Muncy (2), Choo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 4 4 3 3 3 3
Treinen W,3-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ferguson 2-3 1 1 0 0 1
Graterol H,5 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,9-10 1 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Lynn L,4-1 6 5 4 3 3 6
García 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Hearn 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Cody 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 3

Stripling pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Graterol (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Treinen, Cody.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:36.

