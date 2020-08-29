L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|7
|11
|
|Betts rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.289
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.307
|Muncy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.198
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.224
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Taylor ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Beaty 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|4
|6
|
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Dietrich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.571
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Los Angeles
|012
|010
|300_7
|8
|1
|Texas
|002
|010
|100_4
|8
|1
a-singled for Pederson in the 7th.
E_Seager (4), Choo (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 7. 2B_Pollock (8), Muncy (3), Betts (8), Guzmán (1). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Bellinger (9), off Lynn; Muncy (9), off Hearn; Guzmán (1), off Stripling; Taveras (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (20), Muncy 4 (20), Guzmán (1), Taveras (1), Choo (13). SB_Seager (1), Betts (6), Barnes (2). SF_Muncy, Choo.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Barnes, Pederson, Pollock, Muncy); Texas 3 (Gallo, Frazier, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 10; Texas 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dietrich. GIDP_Dietrich, Kiner-Falefa.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Seager, Beaty).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|76
|5.61
|Treinen W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.20
|Kolarek H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Ferguson
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.63
|Graterol H,5
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.77
|Jansen S,9-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.23
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn L,4-1
|6
|
|5
|4
|3
|3
|6
|110
|1.93
|García
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|4.15
|Hearn
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.38
|Cody
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-1, Graterol 1-0, Hearn 2-2, Cody 2-0. HBP_Graterol (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Treinen, Cody.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:36.
