L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

August 29, 2020 11:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 8 6 7 11
Betts rf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .289
Seager ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .307
Muncy 3b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .198
Bellinger cf 3 1 1 2 2 1 .224
Pederson dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Taylor ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Beaty 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .244
Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barnes c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .283
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 3 4 6
Choo lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .217
Solak 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Gallo rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .188
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .119
Guzmán 1b 3 3 3 1 1 0 .571
Taveras cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .250
Los Angeles 012 010 300_7 8 1
Texas 002 010 100_4 8 1

a-singled for Pederson in the 7th.

E_Seager (4), Choo (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 7. 2B_Pollock (8), Muncy (3), Betts (8), Guzmán (1). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Bellinger (9), off Lynn; Muncy (9), off Hearn; Guzmán (1), off Stripling; Taveras (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (20), Muncy 4 (20), Guzmán (1), Taveras (1), Choo (13). SB_Seager (1), Betts (6), Barnes (2). SF_Muncy, Choo.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Barnes, Pederson, Pollock, Muncy); Texas 3 (Gallo, Frazier, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 10; Texas 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dietrich. GIDP_Dietrich, Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Seager, Beaty).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 4 4 3 3 3 3 76 5.61
Treinen W,3-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.20
Kolarek H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Ferguson 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 17 0.63
Graterol H,5 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.77
Jansen S,9-10 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.23
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn L,4-1 6 5 4 3 3 6 110 1.93
García 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 4.15
Hearn 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 3.38
Cody 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 39 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-1, Graterol 1-0, Hearn 2-2, Cody 2-0. HBP_Graterol (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Treinen, Cody.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:36.

