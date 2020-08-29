Las Vegas 80, New York 63

NEW YORK (63)

Odom 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 5-12 0-0 12, Zahui B 2-11 2-2 6, Clarendon 4-10 2-2 11, Nurse 3-7 0-0 8, Shook 0-4 0-0 0, Willoughby 1-8 1-2 3, Jones 2-4 5-6 9, Kea 5-7 0-0 14. Totals 22-66 10-12 63.

LAS VEGAS (80)

McCoughtry 4-11 2-2 10, Wilson 7-14 6-6 20, Swords 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 1-5 0-0 3, McBride 4-11 2-2 10, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 7-13 2-4 17, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Rodgers 4-9 0-0 12, Young 2-10 2-2 6. Totals 30-79 14-16 80.

New York 18 17 21 7 — 63 Las Vegas 19 20 17 24 — 80

3-Point Goals_New York 9-27 (Kea 4-6, Nurse 2-4, Stokes 2-7, Willoughby 0-3, Zahui B 0-5), Las Vegas 6-20 (Rodgers 4-9, Allen 1-2, Hamby 1-3, McCoughtry 0-2, McBride 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 44 (Zahui B 21), Las Vegas 43 (Hamby 10). Assists_New York 13 (Clarendon 4), Las Vegas 18 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls_New York 19, Las Vegas 14.

