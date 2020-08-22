Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74

SEATTLE (74)

Clark 4-7 0-0 11, Stewart 10-25 7-8 29, Howard 7-15 2-4 16, Canada 4-8 2-2 10, Loyd 1-11 0-0 3, Magbegor 1-1 0-0 2, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-3 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-75 11-14 74.

LAS VEGAS (82)

McCoughtry 5-12 3-4 13, Wilson 7-15 9-12 23, Swords 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, McBride 3-10 0-0 6, Hamby 3-6 2-2 8, Robinson 5-11 5-6 16, Rodgers 1-3 0-0 3, Young 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 30-68 20-25 82.

Seattle 18 11 23 22 — 74 Las Vegas 19 26 24 13 — 82

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-26 (Clark 3-5, Stewart 2-8, Whitcomb 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Canada 0-2, Prince 0-3), Las Vegas 2-11 (Rodgers 1-3, Hamby 0-2, McBride 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 34 (Stewart 18), Las Vegas 44 (McCoughtry, Wilson 14). Assists_Seattle 23 (Canada 7), Las Vegas 21 (Robinson 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, Las Vegas 12.

