Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74

August 22, 2020 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (74)

Clark 4-7 0-0 11, Stewart 10-25 7-8 29, Howard 7-15 2-4 16, Canada 4-8 2-2 10, Loyd 1-11 0-0 3, Magbegor 1-1 0-0 2, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-3 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-75 11-14 74.

LAS VEGAS (82)

McCoughtry 5-12 3-4 13, Wilson 7-15 9-12 23, Swords 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, McBride 3-10 0-0 6, Hamby 3-6 2-2 8, Robinson 5-11 5-6 16, Rodgers 1-3 0-0 3, Young 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 30-68 20-25 82.

Seattle 18 11 23 22 74
Las Vegas 19 26 24 13 82

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-26 (Clark 3-5, Stewart 2-8, Whitcomb 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Canada 0-2, Prince 0-3), Las Vegas 2-11 (Rodgers 1-3, Hamby 0-2, McBride 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 34 (Stewart 18), Las Vegas 44 (McCoughtry, Wilson 14). Assists_Seattle 23 (Canada 7), Las Vegas 21 (Robinson 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, Las Vegas 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together