Las Vegas 83, Washington 77

LAS VEGAS (83)

McCoughtry 4-7 4-6 13, Wilson 6-9 8-11 20, Swords 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 5-10 2-2 14, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 4-7 3-4 12, Robinson 7-12 6-7 20, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 2, Young 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 23-30 83.

WASHINGTON (77)

Atkins 3-8 2-2 9, Meesseman 10-23 1-2 24, Hines-Allen 7-11 3-4 18, Mitchell 5-10 0-1 11, Powers 2-9 1-2 6, Hawkins 3-8 0-0 7, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Leslie 1-3 0-0 2, Peddy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 7-11 77.

Las Vegas 19 16 25 23 — 83 Washington 21 16 22 18 — 77

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-10 (McBride 2-2, McCoughtry 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Rodgers 0-2), Washington 8-26 (Meesseman 3-7, Hawkins 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Powers 1-5, Leslie 0-2, Peddy 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Hamby 13), Washington 30 (Meesseman 13). Assists_Las Vegas 11 (Robinson 3), Washington 17 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Washington 23.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.