Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Las Vegas 83, Washington 77

August 5, 2020 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (83)

McCoughtry 4-7 4-6 13, Wilson 6-9 8-11 20, Swords 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 5-10 2-2 14, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 4-7 3-4 12, Robinson 7-12 6-7 20, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 2, Young 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 23-30 83.

WASHINGTON (77)

Atkins 3-8 2-2 9, Meesseman 10-23 1-2 24, Hines-Allen 7-11 3-4 18, Mitchell 5-10 0-1 11, Powers 2-9 1-2 6, Hawkins 3-8 0-0 7, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Leslie 1-3 0-0 2, Peddy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 7-11 77.

Las Vegas 19 16 25 23 83
Washington 21 16 22 18 77

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-10 (McBride 2-2, McCoughtry 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Rodgers 0-2), Washington 8-26 (Meesseman 3-7, Hawkins 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Powers 1-5, Leslie 0-2, Peddy 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Hamby 13), Washington 30 (Meesseman 13). Assists_Las Vegas 11 (Robinson 3), Washington 17 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Washington 23.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer