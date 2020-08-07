Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82

LOS ANGELES (82)

Parker 8-18 2-2 20, Ruffin-Pratt 1-4 2-2 5, Gülich 3-7 1-1 7, C.Gray 7-19 2-2 16, Wiese 6-9 4-4 18, R.Gray 0-1 3-4 3, Anigwe 3-4 2-2 8, Cooper 1-3 0-0 2, Sykes 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 30-72 16-17 82.

LAS VEGAS (86)

McCoughtry 8-15 6-6 24, Wilson 11-19 4-5 26, Swords 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-6 2-2 5, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 4-7 1-2 10, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 7-12 1-1 15. Totals 34-68 14-16 86.

Los Angeles 19 23 22 18 — 82 Las Vegas 22 21 20 23 — 86

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-20 (Wiese 2-4, Parker 2-6, Williams 1-2, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3, C.Gray 0-3), Las Vegas 4-7 (McCoughtry 2-2, Hamby 1-2, McBride 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 33 (Parker 12), Las Vegas 42 (Wilson 11). Assists_Los Angeles 18 (C.Gray, Parker 4), Las Vegas 20 (McCoughtry 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 20, Las Vegas 19.

