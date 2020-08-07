Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Las Vegas 86, Los Angeles 82

August 7, 2020 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (82)

Parker 8-18 2-2 20, Ruffin-Pratt 1-4 2-2 5, Gülich 3-7 1-1 7, C.Gray 7-19 2-2 16, Wiese 6-9 4-4 18, R.Gray 0-1 3-4 3, Anigwe 3-4 2-2 8, Cooper 1-3 0-0 2, Sykes 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 30-72 16-17 82.

LAS VEGAS (86)

McCoughtry 8-15 6-6 24, Wilson 11-19 4-5 26, Swords 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-6 2-2 5, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 4-7 1-2 10, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 7-12 1-1 15. Totals 34-68 14-16 86.

Los Angeles 19 23 22 18 82
Las Vegas 22 21 20 23 86

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-20 (Wiese 2-4, Parker 2-6, Williams 1-2, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3, C.Gray 0-3), Las Vegas 4-7 (McCoughtry 2-2, Hamby 1-2, McBride 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 33 (Parker 12), Las Vegas 42 (Wilson 11). Assists_Los Angeles 18 (C.Gray, Parker 4), Las Vegas 20 (McCoughtry 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 20, Las Vegas 19.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer