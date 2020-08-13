Listen Live Sports

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

August 13, 2020 11:14 pm
 
MINNESOTA (77)

Collier 8-12 4-5 21, Dantas 3-8 0-0 9, Fowles 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Dangerfield 5-12 3-4 14, Herbert Harrigan 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 2-5 2-3 6, Alexander 5-8 1-2 11, Banham 2-7 0-0 5, Carleton 2-4 1-1 6, Sims 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 29-66 12-17 77.

LAS VEGAS (87)

McCoughtry 9-16 2-2 21, Wilson 10-16 3-6 23, Swords 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, McBride 5-11 7-8 17, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 1-1 1-1 3, Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Young 6-13 4-4 16. Totals 34-70 17-21 87.

Minnesota 22 15 23 17 77
Las Vegas 27 26 16 18 87

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-22 (Dantas 3-6, Collier 1-2, Banham 1-4, Dangerfield 1-5, Sims 0-2), Las Vegas 2-13 (McCoughtry 1-3, Rodgers 1-3, Allen 0-2, McBride 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Collier 14), Las Vegas 34 (Wilson 8). Assists_Minnesota 19 (Dantas 7), Las Vegas 17 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Las Vegas 14.

