Las Vegas 95, Indiana 76

August 11, 2020 9:02 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (95)

McCoughtry 9-11 1-3 20, Wilson 5-16 2-2 12, Swords 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 5-9 4-5 15, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 5-14 2-4 13, Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 4-8 2-2 10, Rodgers 3-5 0-0 7, Young 5-6 4-5 14. Totals 38-74 15-21 95.

INDIANA (79)

Dupree 9-18 2-2 20, T.Mitchell 6-15 2-2 14, McCowan 6-7 0-2 12, Allemand 2-5 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 5-14 1-2 11, Achonwa 2-3 0-0 4, Cox 3-4 0-0 4, Burke 1-3 1-2 3, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Vivians 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 34-71 8-12 76.

Las Vegas 33 27 18 17 95
Indiana 31 28 13 7 76

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-8 (Rodgers 1-2, McBride 1-3), Indiana 2-17 (Allemand 2-4, T.Mitchell 0-3, K.Mitchell 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 37 (Wilson 10), Indiana 31 (McCowan 8). Assists_Las Vegas 18 (Hamby, Robinson, Young 3), Indiana 14 (Allemand 5). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 9, Indiana 16.

