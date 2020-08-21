Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78

CONNECTICUT (78)

A.Thomas 6-10 3-4 15, Bonner 4-12 2-2 10, Jones 2-6 0-0 4, J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, January 6-9 0-0 15, Charles 2-3 0-0 5, Mompremier 2-4 0-0 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, Plaisance 0-1 2-2 2, Carson 1-5 1-2 4, Hiedeman 2-5 2-2 8, Holmes 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 30-69 11-13 78.

LAS VEGAS (99)

McCoughtry 5-11 2-2 14, Wilson 8-13 5-7 21, Swords 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 9-10 7-7 25, Burdick 1-1 0-0 2, Hamby 5-12 5-7 15, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Rodgers 2-4 0-0 6, Young 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 36-64 23-27 99.

Connecticut 27 15 18 18 — 78 Las Vegas 25 28 23 23 — 99

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-23 (January 3-3, Hiedeman 2-4, Charles 1-2, Carson 1-3, Holmes 0-2, J.Thomas 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2, Bonner 0-4), Las Vegas 4-11 (McCoughtry 2-3, Rodgers 2-4, Allen 0-2, Hamby 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 26 (A.Thomas 7), Las Vegas 37 (McCoughtry 8). Assists_Connecticut 19 (A.Thomas 7), Las Vegas 25 (Robinson 9). Total Fouls_Connecticut 22, Las Vegas 16.

