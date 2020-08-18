Listen Live Sports

LeBlanc expected to start for Baltimore against Toronto

August 18, 2020 3:05 am
 
Toronto Blue Jays (8-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-10, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Nate Pearson (0-0, 5.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Orioles: Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 7.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.60 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Toronto leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad).

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Rowdy Tellez: (head), Bo Bichette: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

