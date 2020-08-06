Ledley King hired as Jose Mourinho’s assistant at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has appointed former captain Ledley King to become an assistant manager under Jose Mourinho.

The 39-year-old King spent his entire 13-year playing career at Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012.

“He has a tremendous affinity with this football club and the fans appreciate just how much he has accomplished as a true Spurs man both on and off the pitch,” Mourinho said. “We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad.”

The former center back made 323 appearances for Tottenham and lifted the League Cup as captain in 2008 which is the club’s last major trophy.

King has joined Mourinho’s backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club.

The new season is due to begin in September. Tottenham finished sixth in Mourinho’s first season to qualify for the Europa League.

