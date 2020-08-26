Listen Live Sports

Leeds close to signing Spain striker Rodrigo from Valencia

August 26, 2020 4:48 am
 
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds is close to making its first big signing since returning to the Premier League after a 16-year absence after reaching an agreement to sign Spain striker Rodrigo from Valencia.

Valencia said early Wednesday a deal in principle has been agreed with Leeds over Rodrigo’s transfer, with personal terms and a medical examination still to be finalized.

Born in Brazil, the 29-year-old Rodrigo has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Spain’s national team. He has scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia since joining from Benfica in 2014, initially on loan.

“Valencia want to thank him for his commitment and effort over the last six seasons,” the club said.

“Valencia,” a statement added, “wish him all the best in this new stage of his sports career.”

Valencia has already sold Ferran Torres to Manchester City this offseason.

The Associated Press

