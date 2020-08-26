Listen Live Sports

Lightning beat Bruins in OT, even series 1-1

August 26, 2020 1:24 am
 
TORONTO (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored at 4:40 of overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 wi over te Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, evening their Eastern Confrence semifinal series at one game apiece.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and became Tampa Bay’s all-time playoff leader with 22 wins as the Lightning improved to 4-0 in overtimes games this postseason.

Game 3 is Wednesday night.

Blake Coleman had two goals and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay. Kucherov tied it 2-2 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the second period, ad Coleman’s second of the game put the Lightning ahead with 9:20 left in the third.

Brad Marchand’s second goal of the night, off a nifty feed from Sean Kuraly, tied it 3-3 with just under 4 minutes to go in regulation.

The Lightning outshot the Bruins 40-25, including 9-1 in overtime.

Nick Ritchie also scored for the Bruins, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 36 saves.

CANUCKS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice, and Tyler Toffoli and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 38 shots — including 21 in the second period.

Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored for the Golden Knights . Robin Lehner had 22 saves in just his second loss of the postseason.

Game 3 is Thursday night.

