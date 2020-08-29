Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Likely Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law in final workout

August 29, 2020 4:34 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law finished his final workout on Saturday with a week to go before he’s expected to compete as the probable favorite in the Kentucky Derby.

The colt ran five furlongs in 59.21 seconds at Saratoga in upstate New York, while some of his rivals put in their final serious preparation elsewhere.

“It may have been a little faster than he needed to go but the track was very fast, too,” trainer Barclay Tagg said.

Tiz the Law will enter the Derby off an easy victory in the Travers on Aug. 8. He’s unbeaten in four starts this year, including the Belmont on June 20, which kicked off the rescheduled Triple Crown series.

Advertisement

Tiz the Law is scheduled to arrive in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, the same day as some California runners.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Across the country in Del Mar, California, Honor A. P. completed his final pre-Derby workout. Under regular rider Mike Smith, the 3-year-old ran seven furlongs in 1:27.20 with trainer John Shirreffs looking on. Honor A. P. won the Santa Anita Derby in June.

Also at Del Mar, Thousand Words ran five furlongs in 59.80 seconds for Bob Baffert. The Hall of Fame trainer’s other Derby entry will be Authentic. That colt’s final Derby workout is Sunday.

Storm the Court, last year’s 2-year-old male champion, worked six furlongs in 1:12.80 for trainer Peter Eurton.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired