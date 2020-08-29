Listen Live Sports

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan traded by Dolphins to Raiders

August 29, 2020 6:03 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was traded Saturday by the Miami Dolphins to the Las Vegas Raiders along with a 2021 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The trade came after McMillan fell behind newcomers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart in training camp.

McMillan was a second-round draft pick in 2017 but missed his rookie season because of a knee injury. He started 28 games the past two seasons and totaled 177 tackles.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

