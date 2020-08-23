Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions sign DE Will Clark and release OG Caleb Benenoch

August 23, 2020 12:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end Will Clarke, adding much-needed depth at the position.

Clarke, who has seven career sacks in 53 NFL games, joined the team for practice on Sunday. The Lions released guard Caleb Benenoch to clear a spot on the roster for Clarke.

Clarke is the fourth defensive end on Detroit’s roster, joining starters Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and rookie Julian Okwara.

Cincinnati drafted Clarke in the third round in 2014 and the former West Virginia standout spent his first three seasons in the league with the Bengals. He played in 18 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017 to 2018.

Advertisement

Clarke played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL last year.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia