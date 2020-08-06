Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

List of players to opt out of playing the 2020 NFL season

August 6, 2020 5:36 pm
 
1 min read
      

Players who have opted out of playing the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus:

Arizona Cardinals — T Marcus Gilbert

Baltimore Ravens — OL Andre Smith, KR De’Anthony Thomas

Buffalo Bills — CB E.J. Gaines, DT Star Lotulelei

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers — LB Jordan Mack, LB Christian Miller

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Chicago Bears — DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas

Cincinnati Bengals — T Isaiah Prince, DT Josh Tupou

Cleveland Browns — DT Andrew Billings, T Drake Dorbeck, G Drew Forbes, G Colby Gossett, G Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys — CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry, FB Jamize Olawale

Denver Broncos — T Ja’Wuan James, DT Kyle Peko

Detroit Lions — WR Geronimo Allison, DT John Atkins, C Russell Bodine

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Green Bay Packers — WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans — DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts — S Rolan Milligan, LB Skai Moore, CB Marvell Tell

Jacksonville Jaguars — EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Al Woods

Kansas City Chiefs — G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T Lucas Niang, RB Damien Williams

Las Vegas Raiders — LB Ukeme Eligwe, CB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Los Angeles Rams — T Chandler Brewer

Miami Dolphins — WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson

Minnesota Vikings — DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots — RB Brandon Bolden, T Marcus Cannon, S Patrick Chung, LB Dont’a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Marqise Lee, OL Najee Toran, FB Dan Vitale

New Orleans Saints — TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick

New York Giants — CB Sam Beal, WR Da’Mari Scott, T Nate Solder

New York Jets — WR Josh Doctson, OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley

Philadelphia Eagles — WR Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco 49ers — WR Travis Benjamin, T Shon Coleman

Seattle Seahawks — G Chance Warmack

Tampa Bay — T Brad Seaton

Tennessee Titans — OL Anthony McKinney

Washington — DE Caleb Brantley, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons,

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_N

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado