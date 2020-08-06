List of players to opt out of playing the 2020 NFL season

Players who have opted out of playing the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus:

Arizona Cardinals — T Marcus Gilbert

Baltimore Ravens — OL Andre Smith, KR De’Anthony Thomas

Buffalo Bills — CB E.J. Gaines, DT Star Lotulelei

Carolina Panthers — LB Jordan Mack, LB Christian Miller

Chicago Bears — DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas

Cincinnati Bengals — T Isaiah Prince, DT Josh Tupou

Cleveland Browns — DT Andrew Billings, T Drake Dorbeck, G Drew Forbes, G Colby Gossett, G Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys — CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry, FB Jamize Olawale

Denver Broncos — T Ja’Wuan James, DT Kyle Peko

Detroit Lions — WR Geronimo Allison, DT John Atkins, C Russell Bodine

Green Bay Packers — WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans — DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts — S Rolan Milligan, LB Skai Moore, CB Marvell Tell

Jacksonville Jaguars — EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Al Woods

Kansas City Chiefs — G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T Lucas Niang, RB Damien Williams

Las Vegas Raiders — LB Ukeme Eligwe, CB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Los Angeles Rams — T Chandler Brewer

Miami Dolphins — WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson

Minnesota Vikings — DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots — RB Brandon Bolden, T Marcus Cannon, S Patrick Chung, LB Dont’a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Marqise Lee, OL Najee Toran, FB Dan Vitale

New Orleans Saints — TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick

New York Giants — CB Sam Beal, WR Da’Mari Scott, T Nate Solder

New York Jets — WR Josh Doctson, OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley

Philadelphia Eagles — WR Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco 49ers — WR Travis Benjamin, T Shon Coleman

Seattle Seahawks — G Chance Warmack

Tampa Bay — T Brad Seaton

Tennessee Titans — OL Anthony McKinney

Washington — DE Caleb Brantley, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons,

