Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Liverpool signs left back Tsimikas from Olympiakos

August 10, 2020 2:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — English Premier League champion Liverpool has signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos as backup to left back Andrew Robertson.

The 24-year-old Tsimikas has moved to Anfield on a five-year contract.

Tsimikas made 86 appearances for newly crowned Greek champion Olympiakos in all competitions. He has also had loan spells with Danish club Esbjerg and Dutch team Willem II.

“He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.”

Advertisement

___

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day