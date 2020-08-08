Lloyd, Stewart lead Seattle past Phoenix 74-68

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 and Seattle used the second quarter to take control in a 74-68 win over Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi left the game with 5:18 to go with what appeared to be ankle injury. She walked off the court to the locker room without assistance. The team said late Saturday that an MRI revealed “no structural damage, and was reassuring that this injury is not related to Taurasi’s 2019 back surgery.”

On a drive to the basket, Stewart cut off Taurasi, who then threw a behind-the-back pass to Brittney Griner for a layup. Phoenix trailed 64-49 after the bucket.

The 38-year-old Taurasi underwent back surgery before the 2019 season, and hamstring problems limited her to six games last year.

Griner led Phoenix with 20 points.

WINGS 85, DREAM 75

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Kayla Thornton 17 as Dallas beat Atlanta.

The Dream (2-5) led 42-41 at halftime, and following Chennedy Carter’s 3-pointer with 7:47 left in the third, Ogunbowale made a layup and a 3 and the Wings led the rest of the way.

Alisha Gray scored 12 points for the Wings (3-4) and Moriah Jefferson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Betnijah Laney led Atlanta with 16 points, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 and Courtney Williams 14. The Dream missed 42 of their 71-shot attempts

SKY 100, SUN 93

Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker 20 in Chicago’s win over Connecticut.

Kahleah Copper scored 17, Diamond DeShields 14 and Courtney Vandersloot grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago (5-2). The Sky finished 32-of-58 (55.2%) shooting. Chicago now has won three of its last four.

Jasmine Thomas led the Sun (1-6) with 22 points, DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles each scored 15, Bria Holmes had 12 and Brionna Jones and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece.

