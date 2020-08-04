Lopez, Marlins to face Means, Orioles

Miami Marlins (2-1, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-3, second in the NL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Orioles went 25-56 on their home field in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last season.

The Marlins went 27-54 on the road in 2019. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.35 last year while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Rio Ruiz: (undisclosed), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (knee soreness).

Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

