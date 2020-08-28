Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76

August 28, 2020 10:13 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (80)

Ogwumike 7-13 3-4 17, Sykes 0-3 2-2 2, Parker 5-8 1-2 12, C.Gray 10-16 4-5 27, Wiese 3-5 0-0 6, Augustus 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 4-9 4-5 14, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2 2-2 2, Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 16-20 80.

CONNECTICUT (76)

A.Thomas 8-13 3-3 19, Bonner 6-14 0-0 13, Jones 4-6 2-2 10, J.Thomas 5-10 0-0 12, January 1-8 2-2 5, Charles 3-5 0-0 7, Mompremier 2-2 0-0 4, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 2-2 0-0 6, Hiedeman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 7-7 76.

Los Angeles 18 14 27 21 80
Connecticut 20 19 24 13 76

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-16 (C.Gray 3-5, Cooper 2-4, Williams 0-2), Connecticut 7-17 (Carson 2-2, J.Thomas 2-5, January 1-3, Bonner 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 24 (Cooper 6), Connecticut 32 (A.Thomas 9). Assists_Los Angeles 16 (Parker 7), Connecticut 19 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 17, Connecticut 25.

