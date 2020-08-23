Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81

DALLAS (81)

A.Gray 5-12 2-2 13, Thornton 2-5 2-2 6, Ndour 3-7 0-0 7, Mabrey 6-13 1-1 15, Ogunbowale 6-16 7-8 20, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Sabally 1-8 4-4 6, Samuelson 3-3 0-0 8, Gustafson 0-0 1-2 1, Harris 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 28-67 17-19 81.

LOS ANGELES (84)

Ogwumike 6-7 2-3 14, Sykes 11-15 0-1 23, Parker 9-16 3-4 22, C.Gray 4-9 4-4 12, Wiese 2-4 0-0 4, Augustus 0-1 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 2-6 1-2 6, Ruffin-Pratt 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 35-64 10-14 84.

Dallas 20 22 24 15 — 81 Los Angeles 25 13 21 25 — 84

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-23 (Samuelson 2-2, Mabrey 2-5, Ndour 1-3, A.Gray 1-4, Ogunbowale 1-4, Sabally 0-2, Thornton 0-2), Los Angeles 4-10 (Cooper 1-2, Parker 1-2, Ruffin-Pratt 1-2, Sykes 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Sabally 9), Los Angeles 30 (Parker 14). Assists_Dallas 15 (Ogunbowale 5), Los Angeles 20 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Los Angeles 18.

