Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81

August 23, 2020 8:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (81)

A.Gray 5-12 2-2 13, Thornton 2-5 2-2 6, Ndour 3-7 0-0 7, Mabrey 6-13 1-1 15, Ogunbowale 6-16 7-8 20, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Sabally 1-8 4-4 6, Samuelson 3-3 0-0 8, Gustafson 0-0 1-2 1, Harris 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 28-67 17-19 81.

LOS ANGELES (84)

Ogwumike 6-7 2-3 14, Sykes 11-15 0-1 23, Parker 9-16 3-4 22, C.Gray 4-9 4-4 12, Wiese 2-4 0-0 4, Augustus 0-1 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 2-6 1-2 6, Ruffin-Pratt 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 35-64 10-14 84.

Dallas 20 22 24 15 81
Los Angeles 25 13 21 25 84

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-23 (Samuelson 2-2, Mabrey 2-5, Ndour 1-3, A.Gray 1-4, Ogunbowale 1-4, Sabally 0-2, Thornton 0-2), Los Angeles 4-10 (Cooper 1-2, Parker 1-2, Ruffin-Pratt 1-2, Sykes 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Sabally 9), Los Angeles 30 (Parker 14). Assists_Dallas 15 (Ogunbowale 5), Los Angeles 20 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Los Angeles 18.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia