Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76

LOS ANGELES (90)

Ogwumike 8-9 0-0 17, Sykes 1-4 0-2 2, Parker 1-6 4-4 6, C.Gray 6-10 1-1 13, Wiese 2-2 2-2 8, Augustus 1-2 0-0 2, Anigwe 3-5 1-2 7, Gülich 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 4-8 5-6 14, Williams 7-13 0-0 21. Totals 33-61 13-17 90.

INDIANA (76)

Dupree 2-5 1-1 5, T.Mitchell 4-13 9-10 18, McCowan 5-10 1-2 11, Allemand 2-7 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 8-13 2-2 25, Achonwa 1-4 2-2 4, Cox 0-1 2-2 2, Burke 0-1 2-2 2, Doyle 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 24-58 19-21 76.

Los Angeles 22 30 25 13 — 90 Indiana 18 14 22 22 — 76

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 11-19 (Williams 7-12, Wiese 2-2, Ogwumike 1-2), Indiana 9-17 (K.Mitchell 7-9, T.Mitchell 1-3, Allemand 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 21 (Anigwe, Parker 5), Indiana 32 (T.Mitchell 8). Assists_Los Angeles 25 (C.Gray, Parker, Sykes, Wiese 5), Indiana 17 (Allemand, T.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 24, Indiana 14.

