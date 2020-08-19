Lowe, Meadows lead Rays to a 6-3 win over Yankees.

Brandon Lowe homered for the fifth time in six games, Austin Meadows also connected and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 6-3 Tuesday night.

The second-place Rays cut their deficit to 1 1/2 games in the opener of this three-game set. Tampa Bay has won four of five in the season series.

Luke Voit hit his third homer in two days and Gary Sánchez also went deep, but New York ended a six-game winning streak and dropped to 10-1 at Yankee Stadium this season.

Kevin Kiermaier lined a one-out triple in the third inning and scored on a hit by nine-hole hitter Michael Perez. Meadows followed with a base hit, and then Lowe drilled a three-run shot to center off Masahiro Tanaka (0-1) for a 4-0 lead.

Tanaka was charged with six runs — five earned — and eight hits over four innings.

Blake Snell (2-0) allowed three runs, four hits and two walks.

Nick Anderson and Chaz Roe combined for a scoreless eighth and ninth, with Roe converting his first save opportunity.

NATIONALS 8, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Victor Robles denied a homer with a brilliant catch above the center-field wall and Washington bounced back from a stunning loss to beat Atlanta.

With every starter contributing to a 17-hit attack and Eric Thames driving in three runs, the Nationals overcame a 5-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning.

Freddie Freeman homered for the Braves, and Austin Riley could’ve had one in the fifth if not for Robles.

Tyler Matzek (2-2) surrendered six hits and four runs — and committed a throwing error — while recording only a single out.

Adam Eaton, Juan Soto and Yan Gomes all had RBI singles off Matzek before Thames drove in the go-ahead run with a hard grounder to first.

Wander Suero (1-0) earned the win with that big assist from Robles. Daniel Hudson held on for his fifth save.

CUBS 6, CARDINALS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and the banged-up Cubs beat St. Louis.

Darvish allowed one run and eight hits while improving to 4-0 with a 1.04 ERA since he struggled in his first start of the season July 25 against Milwaukee — matching his career-best win streak. He struck out seven and walked one.

Rowan Wick worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits for St. Louis, including a two-out RBI single in the fifth. But the Cardinals wasted a couple of prime scoring opportunities while falling to 3-3 since returning from a coronavirus outbreak that put their season on hold for more than two weeks.

Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2) allowed two runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

TWINS 4, BREWERS 3, 12 inn.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning for Minnesota, which blew a three-run lead but came back to beat Milwaukee.

Byron Buxton slid headfirst into home on a slow roller against a five-man infield in the 12th. Jorge Polanco poked the grounder against David Phelps (2-2), and second baseman Luis Urías fielded the ball but couldn’t send it home in time to nab Buxton.

Maeda’s no-hit bid was ended by Eric Sogard’s soft single that soared just over the glove of a leaping Polanco at shortstop. Maeda set a club record with eight consecutive strikeouts and finished the game with 12 punchouts on 115 pitches — the most pitches thrown by a pitcher this season and most in Maeda’s five-year major league career since coming over from Japan.

Maeda retired 21 straight batters in a stretch from the first to the eighth innings and finished with 12 strikeouts. He walked two.

Jorge Alcalá (1-0) picked up the win.

DODGERS 2, MARINERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager singled home Austin Barnes with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the Dodgers beat Seattle for their seventh consecutive victory.

Barnes scored both runs for the Dodgers, who improved to an NL-best 18-7 and sent the Mariners to their seventh straight defeat.

The catcher walked and stole his first base of the season before Seager drove him in with a two-out drive through the shift in right.

Tony Gonsolin threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Dodgers. He had an impressive duel with Marco Gonzales, who struck out nine in seven innings of five-hit ball for the Mariners.

Justin Turner had an RBI single in the sixth inning off Gonzales. Seattle tied it on Tim Lopes’ RBI groundout in the seventh, rallying against the Dodgers’ bullpen.

The Dodgers manufactured the go-ahead run against Dan Altavilla (1-2) with a timely steal by Barnes. That set up the latest big hit by Seager, who homered in each of the Dodgers’ two previous games.

Blake Treinen (2-1) got five outs on just 16 pitches for the win.

INDIANS 6, PIRATES 3, 10 inn.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a towering, three-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in five runs to lift Cleveland over Pittsburgh.

With one out and the score tied at 3, Santana’s drive sailed high over the foul pole and landed at the top of the left field rotunda at PNC Park. The Pirates argued that the ball had curved foul, but the umpire’s call stood following a video review.

Cleveland won its fourth straight game and for the ninth time in 12 games. At 4-15, Pittsburgh has the worst record in the major leagues.

Sam Howard (1-1) took the loss. Nick Wittgren (1-0) picked up the win.

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save in as many chances.

PADRES 6, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and San Diego, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat Texas.

Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer against his former team and five Padres relievers combined for six scoreless innings to close out the victory.

Tatis fueled a 14-4 rout Monday with a grand slam and seven RBIs. His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Texas manager Chris Woodward and the Rangers over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules. Rookie Ian Gibaut relieved after the slam and his first pitch was fastball behind Manny Machado. Gibaut was suspended three games by Major League Baseball and appealed the penalty, keeping him eligible. Woodward was suspended one game and sat out, with bench coach Don Wakamatsu running the team.

Tatis finished with two hits and a stolen base.

Four of Texas’ five hits off seven Padres pitchers came in the fourth inning, including Joey Gallo’s three-run homer.

Craig Stammen (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings. Cal Quantrill got the final out for his first big league save.

PHILLIES 13, RED SOX 6

BOSTON (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer during a seven-run sixth inning and Philadelphia came from behind to crush Boston and send the Red Sox to their ninth consecutive loss.

Rhys Hoskins, Phil Gosselin and Jay Bruce also homered for the Phillies, who fell behind 3-0 and still trailed 4-2 before sending nine batters to the plate with two outs in the sixth — getting seven hits and a walk before Colten Brewer, Boston’s third pitcher in the inning, struck out Jay Bruce to end it.

Blake Parker (1-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief for Philadelphia, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Rafael Devers had three hits for Boston.

METS 8, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo had three hits and two RBIs, leading New York to its second straight win over Miami.

Nimmo went 3-for-5 and finished a double short of hitting for the cycle. He hit the first of three solo homers for New York, which had four home runs on Monday. The Mets have scored 19 runs in their last two games.

The Marlins (9-8) lost their fourth straight and for the seventh time in nine games since their 7-1 start.

J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario also homered for the Mets (11-14), who broke the game open with four runs in the eighth inning.

Justin Wilson (1-1) earned the win and Marlins rookie Humberto Mejia (0-1) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson welcomed Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal to the majors with a leadoff homer, and Chicago beat Detroit for its third straight win.

Anderson homered leading off the first for the second straight night and finished with four hits and three RBIs.

José Abreu had three hits and three RBIs, and Dylan Cease pitched into the seventh inning to win his fourth straight start as Chicago handed Detroit its seventh loss in a row.

Cease (4-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings to improve to 5-0 in five career starts against Detroit. Yoán Moncada had two RBIs.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo shot off Cease and added a single.

Skubal (0-1) lasted just two innings, allowing four runs and seven hits.

ASTROS 2, ROCKIES 1, 11 inn.

HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted Houston over Colorado and extended the Astros’ winning streak to a season-high six games.

The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela.

The right-handers had nearly identical lines: They both went eight innings, allowed just three singles and walked none. Greinke struck out seven for Houston, one more than Senzatela.

After both teams scored in the 10th, Abraham Toro started Houston’s 11th on second base and the Rockies intentionally walked pinch-hitter Carlos Correa. A sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Garrett Stubbs moved up the runners and Straw singled to left field off Jairo Díaz (0-1).

Andre Scrubb (1-0) walked one in a scoreless 11th for the win.

The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row. The Rockies have dropped five of their last six.

GIANTS 8, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the Angels.

Yastrzemski hit his first leadoff homer when he drove Dylan Bundy’s fastball into the right-field stands four pitches into the game.

Sandoval broke a 1-1 tie in the second with a two-run shot to right-center for his first extra-base hit of the season.

Tommy La Stella homered and Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels, who have dropped five of six.

La Stella evened the game at 1 with a homer to right-center in the first inning off Trevor Cahill. It was the second baseman’s second HR in two at-bats after he had a two-run walkoff shot in Monday night’s 8-6 victory.

Cahill gave up one run and four hits with four strikeouts. Jarlin Garcia (1-1) retired the side in the eighth to get the win.

Bundy (3-2) allowed four runs, four hits and four walks with a strikeout in four innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, ATHLETICS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Ahmed homered and had five RBIs, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and Arizona stretched its winning streak to six games with a win over Oakland.

The Diamondbacks put the game out of reach right away, batting around each of the first two innings to complete their first undefeated homestand since Aug. 25-31, 2017.

Ahmed hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas (2-2) in the first inning and had a two-run single in the second. Kole Calhoun also homered off Montas and Weaver (1-4) allowed a run on three hits, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.

The A’s had four hits — one after the second inning — and struck out 13 times.

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 7, 10 inn.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Travis Shaw scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning, and the Toronto beat Baltimore after blowing a four-run lead.

Shaw was at second base in the 10th when Cole Sulser (1-2) walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and both runners advanced on a bunt. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a sharp grounder to first that Chris Davis stabbed with a dive, then threw home from a sitting position. The ball took one hop and went through the hands of catcher Pedro Severino.

Anthony Bass (1-0) entered in the ninth and got the final out of the game.

Randal Grichuk extended his torrid hitting streak to seven games for Toronto, homering and driving in four runs. Travis Shaw also homered for the Blue Jays.

Anthony Santander hit a pair of two-run homers for the Orioles, giving him nine for the season along with 26 RBIs. But Baltimore dropped its third straight and has lost four of five since a six-game winning streak.

