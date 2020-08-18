Listen Live Sports

Maeda takes no-hitter through 6 for Twins vs. Brewers

August 18, 2020 10:03 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda has a no-hitter through six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, setting the club record with eight consecutive strikeouts in the process.

Maeda fanned Ben Gamel to finish the fifth for his eighth straight punchout, passing Jim Merritt (1966) and Francisco Liriano (2010), who both fanned seven batters in a row for the Twins. The major league record is 10 consecutive strikeouts, set by Tom Seaver for the New York Mets in 1970.

Maeda’s streak ended when Luis Urías grounded out to start the sixth. The 32-year-old got two more groundouts by the Brewers to cruise through the inning, having thrown 77 pitches with just one walk.

Maeda is in his first season with Minnesota, which acquired him this winter from the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

