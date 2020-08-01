Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 1, 2020 2:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Lewis, Seattle, .455; Alberto, Baltimore, .440; J.Jones, Detroit, .423; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .400; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .394; Brantley, Houston, .393; Crawford, Seattle, .393; LeMahieu, New York, .385; Ramírez, Cleveland, .375; Robert, Chicago, .364.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Judge, New York, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Brantley, Houston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 10 tied at 6.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Judge, New York, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; Santander, Baltimore, 7; J.Jones, Detroit, 7; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Schoop, Detroit, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 15; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 13; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Robert, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 11; Brantley, Houston, 11; Crawford, Seattle, 11; J.Jones, Detroit, 11; Pillar, Boston, 11.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Iglesias, Baltimore, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Seager, Seattle, 4; 15 tied at 3.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 12 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Straw, Houston, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; Lopes, Seattle, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Plesac, Cleveland, 0.00; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; Maeda, Minnesota, 1.64; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46; Gonzales, Seattle, 2.53; Heaney, Los Angeles, 2.79.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 27; Lynn, Texas, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 14; Turnbull, Detroit, 14; Canning, Los Angeles, 12; G.Cole, New York, 12; Heaney, Los Angeles, 12; Maeda, Minnesota, 12.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks