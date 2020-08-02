Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .438; Alberto, Baltimore, .429; Lewis, Seattle, .425; LeMahieu, New York, .385; J.Jones, Detroit, .379; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .368; Robert, Chicago, .351; Stanton, New York, .348; 7 tied at .333.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 10; Núñez, Baltimore, 9; Brantley, Houston, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Judge, New York, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; 8 tied at 7.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 12; Seager, Seattle, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; 12 tied at 7.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 17; Alberto, Baltimore, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Robert, Chicago, 13; Crawford, Seattle, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Correa, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Jones, Detroit, 11; Pillar, Boston, 11.

DOUBLES_Iglesias, Baltimore, 5; Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Franco, Kansas City, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Seager, Seattle, 4; 16 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 13 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; Gallo, Texas, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; Lewis, Seattle, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 2; Gallo, Texas, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lopes, Seattle, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Bassitt, Oakland, 0.93; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; Maeda, Minnesota, 1.64; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46; Gonzales, Seattle, 2.53; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 18; Lynn, Texas, 17; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 15; Bundy, Los Angeles, 15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 14; Turnbull, Detroit, 14; Alexander, Detroit, 13; Kikuchi, Seattle, 13; Milone, Baltimore, 13.

