Major League Baseball Leaders

August 3, 2020 10:41 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .438; Alberto, Baltimore, .429; Lewis, Seattle, .425; LeMahieu, New York, .412; Pillar, Boston, .387; J.Jones, Detroit, .379; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .368; Cruz, Minnesota, .359; Robert, Chicago, .351; 6 tied at .333.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 11; Crawford, Seattle, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Núñez, Baltimore, 9; Brantley, Houston, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; 12 tied at 7.

RBI_Judge, New York, 14; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; Seager, Seattle, 10; Urshela, New York, 9; Vázquez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Lindor, Cleveland, 8.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 17; Alberto, Baltimore, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 14; LeMahieu, New York, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Robert, Chicago, 13; Crawford, Seattle, 12; Pillar, Boston, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12.

DOUBLES_Iglesias, Baltimore, 5; Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Franco, Kansas City, 4; Martinez, Boston, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Pillar, Boston, 4; Seager, Seattle, 4.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 13 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 13 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; Tauchman, New York, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 2; Gallo, Texas, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lopes, Seattle, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Bassitt, Oakland, 0.93; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; Maeda, Minnesota, 1.64; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.80; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46; Gonzales, Seattle, 2.53; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 18; Lynn, Texas, 17; Plesac, Cleveland, 17; G.Cole, New York, 16; Duffy, Kansas City, 16; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 15; Bundy, Los Angeles, 15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 14; Turnbull, Detroit, 14.

