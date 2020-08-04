Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 4, 2020 6:01 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .438; LeMahieu, New York, .412; Cruz, Minnesota, .395; Pillar, Boston, .394; Correa, Houston, .389; Alberto, Baltimore, .385; J.Jones, Detroit, .379; Lewis, Seattle, .375; Robert, Chicago, .364; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .357.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 11; Judge, New York, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 9; Núñez, Baltimore, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 8; Altuve, Houston, 8; Brantley, Houston, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Springer, Houston, 10; Urshela, New York, 9; Vázquez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 9; Laureano, Oakland, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 17; Robert, Chicago, 16; Alberto, Baltimore, 15; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 15; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Correa, Houston, 14; LeMahieu, New York, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Moncada, Chicago, 14.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 6; Iglesias, Baltimore, 5; Seager, Seattle, 5; Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Franco, Kansas City, 4; Frazier, Texas, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Pillar, Boston, 4.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 16 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; Tauchman, New York, 3; 12 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Lynn, Texas, 0.49; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.83; Javier, Houston, 1.42; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; Maeda, Minnesota, 1.64; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.80; Montas, Oakland, 2.25; Luzardo, Oakland, 2.31; Heaney, Los Angeles, 2.35; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Lynn, Texas, 24; Civale, Cleveland, 18; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Singer, Kansas City, 18; Montas, Oakland, 17; Plesac, Cleveland, 17; G.Cole, New York, 16; Duffy, Kansas City, 16; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16.

