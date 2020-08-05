Listen Live Sports

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .438; LeMahieu, New York, .415; Correa, Houston, .400; Cruz, Minnesota, .391; J.Jones, Detroit, .379; Lewis, Seattle, .375; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .357; Robert, Chicago, .354; Pillar, Boston, .342; Urshela, New York, .333.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 12; Crawford, Seattle, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 9; Núñez, Baltimore, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; 8 tied at 8.

RBI_Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Springer, Houston, 12; Seager, Seattle, 11; Urshela, New York, 10; Vázquez, Boston, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 10; 6 tied at 9.

HITS_Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Lewis, Seattle, 18; LeMahieu, New York, 17; Robert, Chicago, 17; Correa, Houston, 16; Alberto, Baltimore, 15; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; Moncada, Chicago, 15; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; S.Pérez, Kansas City, 14.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 6; Franco, Kansas City, 5; Seager, Seattle, 5; Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Correa, Houston, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Frazier, Texas, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Pillar, Boston, 4.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 7; Voit, New York, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; 19 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 3; Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; Tauchman, New York, 3; 12 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; Ottavino, New York, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-1; M.Pérez, Boston, 2-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 2-1.

ERA_Lynn, Texas, 0.49; Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.60; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.83; Javier, Houston, 1.42; Maeda, Minnesota, 1.64; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.80; Montas, Oakland, 2.25; Luzardo, Oakland, 2.31; Heaney, Los Angeles, 2.35; Gibson, Texas, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Lynn, Texas, 24; Civale, Cleveland, 18; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Singer, Kansas City, 18; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 17; Montas, Oakland, 17; Plesac, Cleveland, 17; Ryu, Toronto, 17; G.Cole, New York, 16; Duffy, Kansas City, 16; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16.

