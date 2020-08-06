Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

August 6, 2020 1:15 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .429; Brantley, Houston, .389; Correa, Houston, .386; Lewis, Seattle, .385; J.Jones, Detroit, .379; Cruz, Minnesota, .373; Robert, Chicago, .354; Pillar, Boston, .342; Alberto, Baltimore, .333; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .333; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .333.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Núñez, Baltimore, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 10; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Rosario, Minnesota, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; Urshela, New York, 9.

RBI_Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Seager, Seattle, 14; Springer, Houston, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Urshela, New York, 10; Vázquez, Boston, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 10; Lewis, Seattle, 10; Franco, Kansas City, 10.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 19; LeMahieu, New York, 18; Alberto, Baltimore, 17; Correa, Houston, 17; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 17; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; S.Pérez, Kansas City, 17; Robert, Chicago, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 6; Iglesias, Baltimore, 6; Seager, Seattle, 5; 15 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 7; Stassi, Los Angeles, 4; Voit, New York, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; Olson, Oakland, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Andrus, Texas, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 3; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 3; Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; Tauchman, New York, 3; 14 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Ottavino, New York, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.

ERA_Lynn, Texas, 0.49; Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.60; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.83; Javier, Houston, 1.42; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.80; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.08; Montas, Oakland, 2.25; Heaney, Los Angeles, 2.35; Gibson, Texas, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 25; Lynn, Texas, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 18; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Singer, Kansas City, 18; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 17; Montas, Oakland, 17; Plesac, Cleveland, 17; Ryu, Toronto, 17.

