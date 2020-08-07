AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .422; Correa, Houston, .375; Lewis, Seattle, .375; Cruz, Minnesota, .365; J.Jones, Detroit, .364; Pillar, Boston, .342; Brantley, Houston, .341; Alberto, Baltimore, .339; Bogaerts, Boston, .333; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .327; Robert, Chicago, .327.

RUNS_Núñez, Baltimore, 13; Crawford, Seattle, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Alberto, Baltimore, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 10; Lewis, Seattle, 10.

RBI_Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Seager, Seattle, 14; Springer, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Núñez, Baltimore, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; 9 tied at 10.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 21; Alberto, Baltimore, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 19; LeMahieu, New York, 19; Correa, Houston, 18; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 18; S.Pérez, Kansas City, 18; Robert, Chicago, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Moncada, Chicago, 17; Polanco, Minnesota, 17; Seager, Seattle, 17.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Alberto, Baltimore, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; 18 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Moreland, Boston, 4; Stassi, Los Angeles, 4; Voit, New York, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; Olson, Oakland, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Alford, Toronto, 3; Andrus, Texas, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 3; Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; V.Reyes, Detroit, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; Tauchman, New York, 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Holland, Kansas City, 2-0; Hembree, Boston, 2-0; Roe, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Garcia, Detroit, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0.

ERA_Lynn, Texas, 0.49; Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.60; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.83; Bassitt, Oakland, 1.08; Javier, Houston, 1.42; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.80; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.08; Montas, Oakland, 2.25; Heaney, Los Angeles, 2.35; Gibson, Texas, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 25; Lynn, Texas, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 23; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Singer, Kansas City, 18; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 17; Montas, Oakland, 17; Plesac, Cleveland, 17; Ryu, Toronto, 17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.